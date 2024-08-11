Jerry Jones tries to put band-aid on bullet hole with CeeDee Lamb
Recently, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was quoted saying that there was no urgency to extend their superstar wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, as they head into the season and with the former first-round pick eyeing a new contract. Lamb is currently holding out as the preseason pushes on and the regular season draws closer.
Lamb didn't appreciate the message that was being sent from Jones directly to him. The superstar responded by scrubbing his social media of Cowboys content and changing his Twitter/X header to a photo of Hollywood Brown and himself from when they were at Oklahoma together.
Cody Williams of FanSided opined on this evolving scenario earlier this week.
"Will the two sides probably ultimately get a deal done? I would suspect that's the end result here, no matter the twists and turns. Letting a player of Lamb's caliber out the door would be foolish beyond repair."
After his first message was heard loud and clear by Lamb, Jerry Jones decided to clear up any confusion on his statements by expending on them.
Jerry Jones doubles down on controversial Ceedee Lamb statement
Jones recently continued on with his statements about Lamb.
“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’” Jones said. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field anymore than I do."
As he continued, though, we got a real sense of how Jones feels about the situation with Lamb.
“But let me say this, he wouldn’t be taking a snap out here today if he’d been here. You’ve got to use your head when you expose key players. . . . We know exactly what CeeDee can do. He worked out with Dak. And so we wouldn’t have him out here. It has really not anything to do with his contract. Dak won’t be out here this afternoon.
“And so the bottom line is, what it is is, no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, anyplace on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice."
Jones emphasized his previous point that the team wasn't urgent to come to terms on an extension, but he wants the wideout to know he's valued and missed.
If Lamb was truly valued and missed by the Cowboys owner, there would be more urgency to come to terms on a deal. The superstar wideout is still just 25 years old and he has played on an extremely team-friendly deal up until this point in his career. His fifth-year option will pay him closer to what he deserves, but in the current market of wide receivers, Lamb deserves $30 million AAV at a minimum.
If the Cowboys want him to continue catching over 100 passes a season, they're going to need to show some urgency to extend him with some big-time guaranteed money. If they don't they can kiss him goodbye.
These statements from Jones are like attempting to put a band aid on a bullet wound.