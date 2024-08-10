Deion Sanders befuddled the college football world with wacky treatment of the media
By John Buhler
While one Atlanta Falcons legend works for CBS, another wants nothing to do with the broadcasting next. As Matt Ryan replaces the boomer version of himself in Boomer Esiason on The NFL Today, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is straight up refusing to answer questions from the local media affiliate out in Denver. Sanders has major beef with the network, but nobody knows why.
This all stems from a press conference that took place on Boulder on Friday. It was Sanders' 57th birthday, fresh off his daughter giving birth. He may be delirious, he may be tired, but he may also just be Coach Prime. Sanders told the reporter from the local CBS affiliate that while he respects him as a man, he will not be answering any of his questions, based on something the television network did.
Could this have anything to do with Sanders' episode on 60 Minutes from only a few years back?
“CBS, I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. This is above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”
The clip from this press conference only adds to the intrigue of how weird the incident really was.
Prior to getting into coaching at the college level, Sanders used to work in TV with the NFL Network.
Deion Sanders has a longstanding feud with CBS that no one knew about
To say this would be a critical year for Sanders as a college football head coach would be putting it lightly. While Colorado was three wins better last year than the season prior, the Buffs were still only a 4-8 team. In fact, their only win in conference play came against arguably the sorriest team in the Power Four in Arizona State. It was one of those bad games where someone had to prove victorious.
What I am getting at is while there has been a ton of intrigue on all things Colorado football since Coach Prime arrived in Boulder, this dog has been all bark and no bite. This thing has become an even bigger hype machine than the hype machine he won a Super Bowl with in 1995. Like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Sanders is a showman too. All in all, this is adding a weird wrinkle to his legacy.
Sanders is the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history. He has a one-of-one personality. A Florida State legend, he initially had great success coaching at Jackson State, albeit at the FCS level with mid-tier FBS players. I think in a way the pressure of trying to make Colorado matter in football once again is starting to get to him. This will be the last year his sons play for him. Don't forget about that.
Truth be told, as long as Colorado goes bowling this season, everything will work itself out for Coach Prime. He will be able to stay put, or pursue another coaching opportunity around college football should it manifest. His sons and Travis Hunter will all be playing in the NFL in 2025. What we have to wonder is if Sanders will make more enemies with the media like he is actively trying to do with CBS.
Sanders owes the reporter an apology for making him look like a total jackass in front of his peers.