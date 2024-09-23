Deion Sanders classy gesture after CU field storm proves we may have misjudged him
By Austen Bundy
Colorado's dramatic overtime victory over old Big 12 foes Baylor caused not one but two field stormings on Saturday night.
The Buffaloes punched in the go-ahead touchdown with their first possession in overtime, putting them up 38-31 and handing Baylor their opportunity with the ball.
Bears running back Dominic Richardson looked like he was going to cross the goal line and send things to a second overtime period but Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter punched the ball out and saw it go out the back of the endzone to seemingly end the game.
Students then rushed the field in celebration of the apparent win but had to be corralled off as the previous play was under replay review to check if Richardson had crossed the goal line before the fumble.
"Ladies and gentlemen, please exit the field, the play is under review," the Colorado PA announcer boomed over the stadium speakers.
The review was short and the play was upheld. Colorado won a game it was originally trailing 24-10 in the first half.
Coach Prime apologizes for CU crowd's premature field storming
In his postgame news conference, Sanders was not pleased with how Colorado's fans acted in response to the hard-fought victory, apologizing to Baylor coach Dave Aranda for not being able to properly shake hands at midfield.
"That's not professional, I wanted to shake his hand and acknowledge him," Sanders said (h/t Tyler King, Denver Gazette).
Traditionally, opposing head coaches run out to midfield — surrounded by staff and security — to shake each other's hands in a sign of good sportsmanship. That wasn't able to happen Saturday due to the immense amount of students and fans on the field.
That's a good moment to see from Sanders, especially after how much bad press he's gotten over his attitude towards the media and other aspects of the game.
In the fans' defense, they had a pretty good reason to be hyped up. Colorado's overtime win wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for quarterback Shedeur Sanders' rabbit-out-of-a-hat Hail Mary throw as time expired.
Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester brought down Sanders' improbable throw in the pouring rain, sliding in the endzone and keeping the ball from touching the ground. It was a moment that will go down in Colorado football history for all time.