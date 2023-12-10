Deion Sanders takes another step toward getting Shedeur Sanders the Heisman
After having one of the worst offensive line groups in the country last season, Coach Deion has decided to try and improve that group for Shedeur Sanders' sake
The Colorado Buffaloes featured one of the worst offensive lines in college football in the 2023 season, which is one of the biggest reasons that Deion Sanders' team missed out on bowl season. It was arguably part of the reason why star quarterback and Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, was unable to play the final regular season game.
But the Colorado head coach is trying to ensure none of that will be the case for the 2024 campaign.
Sanders has already made some significant improvements to the weak position group, first signing the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Jordan Seaton, and now adding another immediate impact player. On Saturday, Colorado landed a commitment from former Texas and Houston interior lineman Tyler Johnson in the transfer portal, as reported by Nick Kosko of On3.
Tyler Johnson who played at the University of Houston and the University of Texas, has decided to switch programs and join the effort to provide Shedeur Sanders enough time to dish out the ball and get him a good shot at winning the Heisman. One of the biggest reasons that the QB was not nominated for the country's biggest award is that the team couldn't protect the star long enough for him to shine.
Per PFF ($), though Johnson struggled at times as a run blocker, he was a well above-average pass blocker over two seasons with the Cougars at Houston. Johnson now joins Seaton and former UConn center and 3-star recruit Yakiri Walker as newcomers for the Buffaloes in the trenches.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado should see improvements with talent influx on O-line
If Shedeur Sanders returns next season, he can likely expect to have a lot more time in the pocket. Yes, the offensive line is not looking like the best in the country but it should be a lot better than last season.
While Deion Sanders' goal of making the College Football Playoff is highly unlikely in any regard, the line should show substantial improvement, even if it's not national cahmpionship caliber. That improvement, however, could create a good opportunity for the quarterback to make it to New York as a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2024.
If Colorado can show this type of drastic improvement beyond just the O-line too, making a bowl game comfortably in the 2024 season should be a realistic goal. That may be more important than Sanders' Heisman campaign in the long run, especially as the Buffs head to the Big 12 next season.
But improving the offensive line can have multiple positive ramifications, right?