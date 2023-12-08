Deion Sanders sets an outrageous goal for Colorado next season
After not getting to a bowl game this season, it seems like Deion Sanders expects his team to make the playoff next season
Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, Deion Sanders has said that it's expected that Colorado will make the College Football Playoff next season. This comes after the program was only able to win four games this season and looked widely out-classed during their in-conference schedule.
The Buffaloes' offensive line issues forced this team into a very bad spot even though they had two of the best players in College Football to start the season. The team also had a lack of talent on the defensive side of the ball which made it an uphill battle to beat tough teams.
Colorado has plenty of time to go into the portal and get players who can help this squad start winning as soon as possible but it's hard to see a world where all of their issues are solved by the end of the offseason. With that in mind, it's fair to question if the Buffaloes have any actual chance to make the playoff next season.
Does Colorado stand any chance of making the College Football Playoff in Year 2?
Even with the extended playoff, it's hard to see a world where Colorado can get to the playoff next season. To make Sanders's stated goal next season, the team will likely be expected to win eight games at the very least. With the amount of ground that this team needs to make up on the talent side of the ball, it's hard to see a world where the Buffaloes are able to do this in time for next season
A more positive realistic outlook for the team might be getting to a bowl game or seven wins in the regular season. This is a program that will most likely struggle against the top teams in the Big 12 and will likely face an uphill battle if they want to compete for the conference title next season. No matter what happens, it seems like Deion Sanders will bring attention while setting big goals for his program next season