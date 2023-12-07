Deion Sanders wishes a problem he helped create hadn’t affected Colorado
After not making a bowl game in year one, it seems Deion Sanders regrets creating a lot of attention for the Colorado football program during the season
According to Natasha Dye of People Magazine, Deion Sanders wanted a lot more privacy during his first season coaching Colorado football. The program got plenty of attention during the first month of the season as Sanders team got off to a flying start. After beating TCU and Nebraska to start the season, the Buffaloes was selected as the host for Week 3 of ESPN's College Gameday.
It was extremely impressive that Colorado was selected as ESPN's location for the third College Gameday of the season because the program played rival Colorado State, which is not a Power-5 school. The Buffaloes ended up barely beating the team in double overtime. The week after Colorado got blown out by Oregon.
"You always wish that you had a little more privacy," Sanders told PEOPLE of the spotlight, "but the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes."
Presumably, Coach Sanders got the most attention during this period with the cameras becoming less apparent as the weeks went by.
To be quite fair, Sanders didn't try to take the cameras away. The Pro Football Hall of Famer sought them out by signing up for a documentary that was aired on Amazon. It was clear that the program was given bigger expectations due to the fact they had a lot of attention on them.
How much of a problem was the attention for Colorado football?
In all reality, Colorado struggled this season because of the on-field talent. While the team had great players in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, this squad was missing a lot at the lines of scrimmage. The offensive line for the Buffaloes was extremely horrible and got destroyed in pretty much every game they played this season.
Outside of Travis Hunter, the team had a lot of issues on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line for Colorado was tough to watch this season, and the secondary outside of Hunter didn't have enough talent to make up for it. It is possible that the Buffaloes got a lot of other programs best shot due to the attention that the team had, but that's pretty much the only argument Sanders can make.