Deion Sanders declares bowl game isn't Colorado's goal
Deion Sanders has stated that Colorado's goal this season is a lot bigger than just reaching a bowl game. Why is he saying this with a top-heavy roster?
As noted by Griffin Mcveigh of One Sports, Deion Sanders has made it clear that the team's goal for the season is to not just win a bowl game. This comes after a come-from-behind victory against an Arizona State team that has only won one game all season. Analysts around the country have put the benchmark of a successful season for Colorado as one where the school makes a bowl game after winning just one game last season.
Colorado faces Stanford tomorrow in a matchup that will most likely turn out a closely contended win for the Sanders' squad. After that game, the Buffaloes face off against three ranked schools in the next month. UCLA with Dante Moore leading the charge will be a very tough game for Colorado. Still, that game is a lot more winnable than facing off Oregon State and Washington State later on. The games against those state schools will most likely end up in a blowout loss for Sanders' team.
If Colorado wants to make a bowl game this season, it will most likely come down to whether the squad can beat an Arizona team that is a lot better than most might pegged them for. The Wildcats have competed with top teams like USC and Washington to the bitter ends of their matchup.
Why is Deion Sanders focused on making more than a bowl game when the talent on the roster is so low?
It is a very bad look when coaches openly admit that they will lose a game before it happens. Whether or not, Colorado has an actual chance to beat average college football teams is another story. Even if Sanders was coaching toddlers out on the field, he would still say that the team has a chance against every team in the Pac-12.
Also depending on beating an okay Arizona team is not a given with the way that Colorado has looked at times against mediocre schools. Also if the Buffaloes were able to beat one of the other Pac-12 teams on their schedule, they would not have to beat the Wildcats to get to a bowl game as long as they took care of business against Stanford. With all of this in mind, it's clear to see why Sanders is focused on making more than a bowl game this season.