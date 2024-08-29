Deion Sanders has perfect answer for Paul Finebaum criticism
Deion Sanders has invited a lot of controversy over the last couple of days as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes with his most recent comment continuing his war with an ESPN analyst. While appearing on Robert Griffin III's Outta Pocket with RGIII, Sanders said Finebaum's "constant attacks" were ridiculous saying you can "be irrelevant and" "talking about me".
Paul Finebaum has been an ESPN analyst for the last decade with him being a huge part of TV giant's coverage of the college football landscape.
Colorado is looking to rebound after a poor 4-8 season as the program couldn't overcome a roster with little to no depth. Despite this, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders shined as two of the best student-athletes in the country.
The program rebuilt their offensive line with the hopes that they will be able to reach a bowl game and possibly more down the line. While Colorado gets ready for the season, Sanders had a perfect answer for the ESPN analyst's criticism.
Deion Sanders has perfect answer for Paul Finebaum criticism
While all of this makes for great buzz-worthy content, the fact that Deion Sanders addresses these comments with anything but coach-talk makes it seem like the program is dealing with unnecessary attention. Yes, the Buffaloes might be able to recruit the right players via the transfer portal but the football legend is attracting unwanted attention with very little upside.
Yes, Colorado student-athletes do get a lot of attention because of Sanders' name-calling but the program might be better served if the attention was more on their (hopefully) winning performances on the field and less on their coach's feuds with media members. But I think we all know that's not going to happen — whether it's good for Colorado or not, Deion Sanders will continue to respond to every bit of criticism from Paul Finebaum and others.