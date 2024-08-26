Paul Finebaum is mortified by 'hypocrite' Deion Sanders at Colorado
It is truly Deion Sanders vs. everyone else in Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach is going to run his program however he wants because he has been empowered to do so by his boss in CU athletic director Rick George. This includes being especially selective with who he chooses to speak to in the media. Sanders went 4-8 in his first year at Boulder, making more enemies all along the way.
While appearing on Monday's installment of Get Up, host Mike Greenberg asked college football analyst Paul Finebaum on what he thinks about the situation at hand in Boulder. Greenberg had been vacationing in Colorado very recently, citing this being a huge talking point in the regional sports market. As expected, Finebaum did not disappoint. His take was calculated, but somewhat scathing.
Finebaum once again jumped from the top rope like a wrestler from yesteryear in his native Memphis.
"Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for Prime Time, Greeny. I find this whole thing to be disgraceful. Deion may want to talk about love and joy, and that's been the cornerstone of what he seems to be spewing out. But treating reporters like this seems like we're in some autocratic country. This is not America. And the fact it's in his contract is really even more absurd."
Finebaum then said this has been part of the Coach Prime handbook dating back to Jackson State.
"Don't forget he did this at Jackson State. This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way, and I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions."
Here is the clip from Get Up where Finebaum went a full heel turn on how he feels about Coach Prime.
I find myself falling into the same bucket with Finebaum in terms of how he feels about Sanders now.
Paul Finebaum is all out on Deion Sanders in terms of rooting for him
This is hard, and it kind of pains me. Sanders is my favorite NFL player of all time. He may have only played five seasons for my beloved Atlanta Falcons when I was a little guy, but he was the first NFL player I gravitated to. I distinctly have fond memories of watching him play during the late 90s when he was with the Dallas Cowboys. I initially loved what he was truly to do in college, but I see through it.
He preaches inclusivity, but comes across as a bully, and has become rather insular. No, you don't have to tell the media everything, but you can't treat them like hopeless idiots in a dress shirt and tie. After all, Sanders had been in the media prior to getting into college coaching. He was a vibrant part of The NFL Network, essentially being himself and interviewing top performers after their big games.
Again, you don't have to schmooze and pander to the media in an attempt to curry favor with them, but these men and women have a job to do. They need to rely facts and information to the fans and the general public. These are the same people who buy jerseys, go to games, or at the very least watch games on TV. Without the fans, nobody would care about you and you would not have a job.
Sanders' priorities seem to be out of whack, as absolute power corrupts, you guessed it, absolutely!