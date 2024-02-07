Is Dejounte Murray tonight? Latest injury update for Hawks vs. Celtics ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
As Dejounte Murray trade rumors heat up ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, he pops up on the injury report.
By Lior Lampert
Leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, Atlanta Hawks combo guard Dejounte Murray has been one of the most highly discussed names.
Curiously, roughly 24 hours before the deadline, Murray pops up on the injury report ahead of tonight's contest against the Boston Celtics.
Dejounte Murray injury update
Dejounte Murray is officially ruled out for the Hawks' game against the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Per the Hawks' official injury report, Dejounte Murray was questionable for Atlanta’s trip to TD Garden to face the Celtics tonight with lower back tightness.
Murray has been dealing with the back issue but was initially left off the injury report, suggesting either he either suffered a setback or a trade could be on the horizon for the former All-Star guard.
It is noteworthy that Murray had previously been absent from the Hawks' initial injury report on Jan. 28 ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors before being ruled out due to hamstring tightness, causing him to miss his first and only game of the season.
Could the Dejounte Murray trade sweepstakes be heating up?
The Hawks have set their asking price at two first-round picks for Murray, but reportedly do not have an offer like that in the cards as things stand, according to ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Moreover, recent reports suggest that the bidding war for Murray could be a two-team race between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, but could there be a dark horse candidate for Murray hiding in the shadows?
Bleacher Reports’ Andy Bailey predicts the New York Knicks will swoop in at the eleventh hour to acquire Murray as part of the three-team trade between New York, Atlanta, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Murray is represented by Klutch Sports Group, which is owned by founder and CEO Rich Paul, who recently buried the hatchet with the Knicks president of basketball operations and former agent at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Leon Rose.
Could the two sides be ready to put their differences aside and conduct business?