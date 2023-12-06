Dennis Allen finally acknowledges how much of a distraction Michael Thomas has become
Michael Thomas's Tweets during Week 13's game were entertaining in the moment, but the truth is they are a massive distraction for the Saints.
By Josh Wilson
One would think that with Michael Thomas on injured reserve, there would be no feasible way for him to cause issues for the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Think again.
Thomas was a main character as the game developed, spending the day watching from home and Tweeting throughout. His Tweets ranged from slightly critical (pointing out a receiver was open) to cryptic and hard to put a firm finger on. Most of the Tweets, though, appeared to be at the very least, subtle digs or critiques at quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr, who left the game after entering concussion protocol, was anything but perfect in the game, closing 17-of-22 passing with a touchdown and interception on the afternoon. He started the first play with an interception. The ball was deflected, right on tight end Juwan Johnson's hands, but Carr likely missed open downfield options.
Presumably unbeknownst to head coach Dennis Allen or anyone on the Saints sideline, as the game was unfolding Thomas was conjuring up a storm of drama with his Tweets that they'd have to face after the game.
New Orleans stayed in it despite the Lions having stormed out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but lost, dropping to 5-7 on the season. An NFC South title is still in play since the division is poor, but the Saints struggle to win games.
Thomas deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account after the game.
Michael Thomas is a massive distraction, and Dennis Allen's comments prove it
Allen was asked about the Tweets. He acknowledged that the team was made aware of it but said that the response would be kept, "in house."
Subtly, the acknowledgment seems to be that the Tweets are something worth noting. After all, Allen could have said that the Tweets were nothing and just Thomas staying engaged while he recovers from injury. Instead, he indicated there would be a response, but wouldn't say what it was.
Thomas is unable to play for three weeks yet due to his IR designation but can return to the team before the end of the year. That return may make for an awkward arrangement at this point, given the scrutiny the Tweets have created toward the team's QB1.
Clearly, the on-field performance is intolerable to viewers, even those within the organization. Some just can't seem to keep the critiques to themselves...