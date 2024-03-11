3 QBs Denver Broncos should pivot to with QB position in crisis mode
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year contract extension, quarterback options for the Denver Broncos are dwindling.
By Kinnu Singh
1. J.J. McCarthy is an NFL Draft target for the Broncos
Previous team: Michigan Wolverines — 2024 NFL Draft prospect
Age: 21
Stats: N/A
Payton is reportedly enamored with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and it's easy to figure out why. While the national media may not be value McCarthy as highly as other quarterback prospects, he could be the perfect fit for the Broncos offense.
Payton's offense cannot easily be pigeonholed into a single category; rather, it's a chameleon-like adaption of multiple football philosophies, tailored to exploit defenses with versatile and unpredictable concepts. Such a diverse and dynamic system demands a quarterback who is capable of handling constant adjustments, processing the defense and throwing with precision, timing, and rhythm. That's exactly what McCarthy did for the Wolverines during their College Football Playoff National Championship.
Denver currently holds the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina's Drake Maye are expected to be taken with the first three picks in the draft, McCarthy could fall to Denver — especially if the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons sign quarterbacks during free agency.
Probability: ■■■■■■■□□□ 70%
Grade: ■■■■■■■■□□ 80%