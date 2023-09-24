Derek Carr's frightening injury update could set back the Saints for weeks
Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury against the Packers and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Here's the latest update.
By Kristen Wong
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr went down in Week 3 in an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Carr reportedly suffered a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
In the fourth quarter, Carr hit the ground hard when he got sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, was checked out in the blue medical tent, and then entered the facility for further testing on his shoulder.
The Saints, who were up 17-0 at the time of Carr's injury, ended up losing to Love and the Packers, showing just how badly New Orleans missed its star quarterback.
According to NFL's Ian Rapoport, Carr was being transported to a local hospital to run additional tests, which will check for internal injuries. Carr already got X-rays at Lambeau Field, the results of which have not yet been made public.
Depending on the results of those X-rays and the additional tests, the Saints could be without Derek Carr for a sizeable amount of time.
Saints QB Derek Carr transported to hospital for extra tests
In Week 3, Carr went 13-of-18 for 103 yards and recorded one passing touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham. Carr's absence proved extremely costly as the Packers would put up 18 unanswered points to complete the fourth-quarter comeback, dealing the Saints their first loss of the 2023 season.
If Carr has to miss any time due to injury, Jameis Winston will take snaps under center. Winston took a pay cut this past offseason and is entering his third season with the team; his first year as the Saints starter was cut short due to injury, and his second year saw Winston play his way out of the QB1 role.
Despite the ex-Bucs quarterback's familiarity in the Saints' system, Winson's carelessness with the ball makes him a head-shaking option to replace Carr early in the season. Seeing Winston potentially suit up for Week 4 will cause Saints fans everywhere to groan, but hopefully, Carr's injuries are minimal and he won't have to miss more than a week at most.
Up next for the Saints is a pivotal divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, none other than Winston's former team. Stay tuned for more updates on Carr's availability.