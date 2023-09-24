Derek Carr injury update: Saints QB slammed to turf by Packers defender
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a scary injury after he was slammed to the turf against the Green Bay Packers.
By Mark Powell
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was slammed to the turf by the Green Bay Packers. Carr was eventually taken to the locker room and walked off the field under his own power.
The FOX broadcast did not initially show the instant replay in which Carr was injured, so it's tough to know exactly what is ailing him at the moment. Carr, who signed with the Saints this offseason after spending his previous years with the Las Vegas Raiders, has led his team to a 2-0 record so far this season, tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South.
Derek Carr injury update: How long will Saints QB be out?
It's unclear as of now how long Derek Carr will be out of the game. Carr was initially taken to the locker room to be evaluated by the New Orleans medical staff. If he is forced to miss significant time, Jameis Winston is likely to replace him in the starting lineup.
The Saints offensive line has been a question mark early this season, as their failure to protect Carr could be their undoing, especially if he's forced to miss significant time.
UPDATE: Per the Saints, Carr is questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury.
UPDATE: Per the Saints, Carr has been downgraded to out.
Saints depth chart: Who is Derek Carr's backup in New Orleans?
If Carr were forced to miss the remainder of Sunday's game -- or any time beyond that -- Jameis Winston would step in as the starting QB. Considering Winston has plenty of starting experience in his own right, there are far worse options out there. Winston is also very familiar with the NFC South, and even started plenty of games with New Orleans in recent seasons.
Already without Alvin Kamara thanks to a suspension, the Saints could be shorthanded if Carr is out more than this week.