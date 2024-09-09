Overreaction Monday: Deshaun Watson's excuses won't save Browns money or time
By Mark Powell
Following a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Deshaun Watson claimed he wasn't going to make excuses. He then proceeded to make an excuse.
“We’re not the type of people that make excuses,” Watson said. “So some people can say that can contribute to a lot – my injury, guys missing time. But at the end of the day, once you’re on the field, you gotta perform. You gotta execute. We didn’t do that, overall. And yeah, it showed.”
Sure, injuries can always play a role in the final result, but one look across the field on the other sideline proves Watson wrong in this case. First, it's Week 1. Second, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb missed most of camp due to contract disputes. And they won by two touchdowns on the road in a game that was never even that close.
Browns dug their own grave with Deshaun Watson
The Haslams invested a lot of money and time in Watson despite a series of disgusting sexual assault and harassment allegations from his time in Houston. The Browns didn't care, as they were so desperate for even moderate quarterback play that they handed Watson the key to the city. Little did they realize the player they just ran out of town -- Baker Mayfield -- was actually a better long-term option.
Watson hasn't looked like his Texans self in three-plus years. Perhaps being dragged through the civil court system and court of public opinion broke him who am I to say? Every season has brought with it similar results. Watson shows flashes, misses time and his backups arguably look even better than he does when on the field.
Perhaps the most ironic part of the Browns loss on Sunday was that it came at the hands of the one player more expensive than Watson in guaranteed money. Yes, Prescott's new deal -- which he signed on Sunday before the game -- gives him $1 million more in guaranteed money than Watson.
Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are nothing alike
However, unlike the Browns QB, Prescott is beloved in the Dallas community, peaking on the field (at least in regards to his regular-season play) and hasn't faced NFL suspension and dozens of civil suits. For once, the Cowboys look like the good guys, and that's tough to achieve.
Cleveland has little option but to hold onto Watson at this point of his contract. The Browns moved money around the last two years to provide themselves with the cap space to surround their quarterback with talent. It looks like they had the wrong QB all along, and it'll cost them $172 million -- over two-thirds of the entire salary cap -- to cut him loose after the 2024 season.
Watson is stuck in Cleveland, and no one feels bad for the Browns.