3 hilarious Deshaun Watson stats that prove how screwed the Browns really are
When the Cleveland Browns basically threw a blank check at Deshaun Watson, they were banking on him being recognized in quite a few statistical categories. What they didn’t cash in on was him to be recognized as a bottom-feeder among NFL quarterbacks.
Yet here we are, recognizing Watson for being one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks during the 2024 season. Meaning it should come to no surprise the Browns have just one win; Jacksonville, which was winless until Sunday.
Watson is showing just how much money the Browns wasted as he’s posting some astronomically bad numbers this year.
In Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, he posted an 8.6 QBR. Yes you read that right. And as if that’s not embarrassing enough, it’s the second time THIS SEASON he’s posted a single-digit QBR.
It gets worse.
Watson is currently averaging -0.30 EPA per drop back this season. Per Austin Gayle of The Ringer, that’s the worst of any Browns QB Weeks 1-5 since at least 2000. Guess who has the second lowest EPA? Yep, Watson, last season (-0.20).
And just when you thought that was the end of it.
Watson is on pace to get sacked 88 times this season. That would surpass David Carr’s record 76 times in one season during his rookie season with the Houston Texans in 2002.
The Cleveland Browns cut a check Deshaun Watson can’t cash
The Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland was supposed to be a new start for the Browns who have seemingly felt a quarterback away for decades. And all they’ve been rewarded with is terrible quarterback play, an offense on life alert and a team on the brink of being the biggest joke in the NFL.
While Watson deservedly has gotten a lot of credit for how bad these Browns are, there’s more to it than just how bad Watson has been playing.
Between the play-calling and execution, there’s a disconnect. Browns receivers don’t even look like they want to catch the ball sometimes. The offense as a whole hasn’t had a 300-yard game all season and Watson hasn’t even passed for more than 200 yards in a single game.
This past Sunday was supposed to be the game the Browns found a way to find some success. The Commanders had one of the league's worst defenses. Cleveland responded with six points in field goals through most of the game, scoring a garbage time touchdown.
I want to be optimistic about Cleveland and it finding a way to turn this around. But it’s clear there’s nothing to be optimistic about. Only seven teams have given up more points than the Browns and every team except the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans (tied) and the LA Chargers have scored more points than the Browns.
Yes, even the Carolina Panthers and Jaguars (who the Browns beat).
How’s that for optimism?