Latest Deshaun Watson injury update leaves Browns fans even more confused
Injured or not, the Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson.
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns defense is good enough to keep them in many football games. So far this season, Jim Schwartz's defense led by Myles Garrett has held up their end of the bargain.
In 2022, the Browns traded a haul of draft picks to Houston for Deshaun Watson, who at the time had been accused of sexual assault and harassment by over 20 women. Cleveland also signed Watson to a then-record contract extension.
While Watson's off-field troubles have simmered to some extent, he's failed to look like the Deshaun of old on the gridiron. In 2023, Watson has struggled with injuries, including a rotator cuff issue. On Sunday, he suffered what looked to be a head injury. Despite being cleared to re-enter the game in the first half, Watson remained on the sidelines, giving way to P.J. Walker.
It remains to be seen exactly what's wrong with Watson, or if he'll return to the game in the second half. Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland have some tough questions to answer postgame.
Browns couldn't move on from Deshaun Watson if they tried
Cleveland, for better or worse, will feature Watson on their roster for years to come. Ideally for the Browns, Watson takes whatever time he needs to rest up and can eventually return to his Houston form.
Buying out Watson at this point in his contract isn't an option.
The Browns have been in desperate need of elite quarterback play for years now. Watson is their guy, and he's not going anywhere. In just under nine games with the Browns in two seasons, the high-priced QB has thrown for just under 2,000 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
In the majority of those contests, Cleveland has provided Watson with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper as skill-position talents, though the former is out for the year.