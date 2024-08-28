Desmond Howard is ready to lock in Notre Dame’s CFP spot if they beat Texas A&M
Notre Dame is set to face off against Texas A&M in one of the most anticipated matchups of the start of the college football season on Saturday. One ESPN analyst thinks that the Irish win could lock them a spot in the 12-team playoff.
Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, 1991 Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard made his declaration.
"If [Notre Dame] wins Saturday, you can just go ahead and write them in ink in the College Football Playoff," Howard said.
Although no program will have guaranteed a spot in the Playoff after Week 1, the Irish would be extremely close to making the 12-team tournament considering the entire rest of their schedule is very easy. The squad is set to face off against lower-tier football programs in Navy, Purdue, Stanford, Virginia, and Georgia Tech.
With that in mind, the Irish will likely be limited in games where they can make statement wins against tough programs. This is despite the fact that the squad will be led by star QB Riley Leonard with good enough defense to probably lead them to a double-digit win season.
While Notre Dame's easy schedule should allow them to get into the playoff with a win against the Aggies, a loss could spell certain doom for their chances to get into the playoff.
Notre Dame is likely eliminated if they lose to Texas A&M
After playing Texas A&M, the Irish have an easy schedule with the squad playing a possible mediocre Florida State and a likely solid USC Trojans program. Yes, an easy schedule probably guarantees Notre Dame a nine-win season but having no conference title to compete for likely means the Irish will be on the outside looking in if they lose more than twice.
Even though the Fighting Irish may not be eliminated, the program will probably be close to having little to no chance of making the playoff with a loss.