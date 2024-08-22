Who plays in the 2025 college football classic in Ireland?
After the successful return of college football to Dublin, Ireland in 2023 with Notre Dame and Navy, the sport is set to head back across the pond for another matchup to start the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring Florida State and Georgia Tech in the College Football Classic. Fans from the United States typically flock to Ireland to see the annual Week Zero game and bask in the return of this country's most popular sport.
However, this won’t be the last time college football heads to Ireland. In fact, another game in Dublin is already planned for 2025, with the teams already lined up to play at Aviva Stadium.
Which teams will play in the 2025 College Football Classic in Ireland?
Iowa State and Kansas State will meet for the fourth annual College Football Classic on Aug. 23, 2025, bringing two Big 12 teams together for an early in-conference game in Week Zero, marking the official start of the season. It marks the first time a Big 12 team will play in Ireland, following recent appearances from ACC and Big Ten schools in the season opener.
This game will be a historic first for the Cyclones, as they play outside the United States for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the school. For the Wildcats, it's their first international matchup since facing Nebraska in Tokyo, Japan, during the 1992 season. This matchup is important for both schools as they bring the Big 12 and college football to an international stage, kicking off the 2025 season in front of a new audience at a neutral site.
Anticipation for the college football season is always high, regardless of the teams or location. But with a unique setting and this game serving as the marquee kickoff for the season, fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting the start of football when the summer of 2025 arrives.