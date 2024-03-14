Desmond Ridder trade grades: Falcons buy low on new weapon for Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons have traded Desmond Ridder after signing Kirk Cousins to a loaded contract.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal just a few days ago which essentially put an end to the Desmond Ridder era, if we can even call it that. Ridder struggled with consistency during his time in Atlanta.
Some of that can be blamed on the coaching staff, but Ridder was also a third-round pick out of Cincinnati in a rather weak quarterback class for a reason. He is no star.
In the process, the Falcons also managed to land a new weapon for Cousins, of which he has plenty of already. Atlanta already had Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London in place for Cousins, among others. Now, they have landed Rondale Moore as well from the Cardinals in exchange for Ridder.
Desmond Ridder trade details: Cardinals, Falcons swap assets
Per Adam Schefter, the Falcons have traded Desmond Ridder, once thought to be their quarterback of the future, in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Moore hasn't lived up to his end of the bargain either, but the Falcons hope a change of scenery and more consistent quarterback play can open up pandora's box. As for Ridder, he will provide some necessary insurance for an oft-injured quarterback in Kyler Murray.
NFL trade grades: Who won Cardinals-Falcons trade for Desmond Ridder?
Frankly, it's tough to pick out a winner here. Ridder started 17 games with the Falcons and performed well enough with a decent offense around him. He'll be asked to do much more should Murray go down for a significant period of time.
As for Moore, he's just the cherry on top of what's been a very successful offseason in Atlanta. The Falcons already boast a receiving corps with London and Darnell Mooney, who they signed this week alongside Cousins. Moore had 352 receiving yards last season but was also used as a rushing threat, which could be an intriguing motive for an Atlanta team that used Cordarrelle Patterson in a similar role for years.