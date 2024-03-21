Despite quiet Ohio State pro day, Marvin Harrison Jr. hints at destination other than Cardinals
Rumors swirled connecting Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals, but the talented receiver might have another landing spot in mind.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. made headlines by refusing to partake in Ohio State's Pro Day. While Harrison did not participate, we learned that the wide receiver said he would if the Arizona Cardinals wanted to see him do anything. That's pretty notable, with the Cardinals holding the No. 4 overall pick and Harrison being the clear-cut best receiver available.
The Cardinals make a lot of sense as a Harrison destination. They could go quarterback with the oft-injured Kyler Murray proving he shouldn't be considered their future at that position, but Murray's contract is virtually impossible to move and he is still a solid quarterback when he can get onto the field. Giving Murray a receiver would certainly help, as Arizona has one of the worst skill position groups in the league.
While the Cardinals make sense, they're far from the only team that could use a talent like Harrison. The 21-year-old seemed to hint at another potential destination with his recent activity on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Marvin Harrison Jr. hints at possibility of being drafted by Chargers on X
Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers would not have been a team associated with Harrison as they already had two star receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, under contract.
However, with the team needing to get back below the salary cap limit, the Chargers wound up trading Allen and releasing Williams. With running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett leaving in free agency, the Chargers offense, outside of Justin Herbert under center, is completely unrecognizable.
For the Chargers to be any sort of threat in the AFC, they're going to have to upgrade their wide receiver room. Harrison seems to know that based on his most recent like on X. If the star wide receiver were to fall to the No. 5 selection where the Chargers are selecting, there's a good chance that's where he'd land.
As of now, the Chargers have Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, two WR3s in an ideal world, as their best receivers. Adding Harrison would be a game-changer and go a long way to making Los Angeles' offense dynamic.