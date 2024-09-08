Details of Tyreek Hill's pregame conflict are alarming to say the least
By Mark Powell
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was placed in handcuffs on his way to Hard Rock Stadium for the team's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the end, Hill reportedly received a citation for reckless driving, but the scene spoke to an alarming situation.
Hill is expected to play despite his pregame drama. The star Dolphins wide receiver allegedly got into an argument or altercation with a police officer, which is why he was handcuffed on the sidewalk. Eventually, Hill and the officers worked out their differences and he was released. The Dolphins released a statement on the matter this morning.
Dolphins release a statement on Tyreek Hill arrest
"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released," the Dolphins said in a statement. "Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."
As the breaking news was unfolding, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Rich Eisen were caught off-guard. Per Rapoport, "Hill was slammed to the ground, handcuffed for five minutes..."
What are the facts? All we know about Tyreek Hill arrest
It's unclear what the facts are at this time, and I'll refrain from adding more to what's already been reported. Nonetheless, the thought of Hill suffering bodily harm from a police officer is concerning, to say the least. Miami PD has yet to release their version of events, which they surely will do as Hill is a public figure.
On the field, Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Had Tyreek missed Week 1 against Jacksonville, odds are the Dolphins still would have been favored. Their offense is filled with playmakers, including Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Thankfully, Tua Tagovailoa will have his favorite target healthy despite Hill's morning traffic incident.