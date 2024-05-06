Nike ate my homework: Tigers City Connect jerseys are carbon copy of another Detroit team
By Mark Powell
Nike's City Connect jerseys were met with mixed reviews the last few seasons. At first, some creativity added to a 162-game schedule made sense. But as we've seen of late, these new uniforms have grown stale and borderline bad.
The Detroit Tigers were the latest team to unveil new colors. Detroit's home whites are some of the best in the sport, if I do say so myself, while the ol' English D is as iconic of logo as one can find in professional sports. The Tigers City Connect jerseys embraces the city moniker as the 'Motor City', a concept that would be unique if it hadn't been done before.
Chris Creamer was the first to point out the obvious comparison to the Detroit Pistons NBA jerseys, which also read 'Motor City' on the front.
"As expected, the uniform leans into Detroit’s “Motor City” heritage and its ties to the automobile industry. We’ve seen other Nike-outfitted teams from Detroit trot out this link before, with theseveral times as part of their City Edition series."
Did Nike copy the Pistons City Edition series for Tigers City Connect uniforms?
Nothing about these uniforms are inherently bad. It doesn't deviate from Detroit's typical colors, which is a plus. There are also plenty of small details which incorporate the city's history as well as the Tigers previous World Series seasons. I'm all about that.
"The ballcaps are that same shade of dark, almost black navy blue, with DETROIT in white italics across the front. On the right side of the cap is a series of numbers presented in the style of a car’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). It reads DET190135456884 — Tigers fans shouldn’t require an explanation for the importance of the numbers in there, but for those who don’t follow the tabbies, it’s a series of years starting with 1901 – the year the Tigers were founded and followed by ’35, ’45, ’68, and ’84 the four seasons in which they won the World Series. The undervisor of the cap is royal blue with," Creamer explained.
Yet, they just look too similar to the Pistons alternates.
Yes, there are some minor differences, but the resemblance is rather obvious. The fact Nike is responsible for both uniforms doesn't help matters.
The Tigers City Connect jerseys aren't bad, per say, but they lack creativity and are an obvious duplicate of a previous uniform Nike designed. That makes these the worst yet.