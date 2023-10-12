25-under-25: Don't dare to dismiss Devin Vassell
Devin Vasell is ranked No. 18 on our list of the best young players in the NBA. The 23-year-old wing is poised for a breakout season if he can stay healthy.
If you’re a normal basketball fan, you probably didn’t watch a lot of the San Antonio Spurs last season. Why would you? They finished with a record of 22-60 and finished dead last in the Western Conference. It was obvious that they were treating the 2022-23 NBA season as a rebuilding one, from the beginning, and praying — like many other teams — to land the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Spurs prayers were answered. They won the lottery and went on to make the obvious selection with the first pick: Victor Wembanyama. If you didn’t watch the Spurs last season, there’s a good chance you penciled in some of their games for the 2023-24 NBA season. You can’t wait to see Wembanyama in action and no one can blame you. He’s 7-foot-4, has a tight handle, soft touch, and is only 19. Why else would you watch the Spurs, if not for Wembanyama? Devin Vassell, that’s why.
While many of us were busy watching almost anything besides the San Antonio Spurs last season, Vassell was quietly having a career year. The 23-year-old wing was the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and had a career-high in usage at 24.4.
That career-high in usage brought other career-highs with it: 18.5 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 44 percent from the field, and 39 percent from 3 on seven attempts per game. Vassell is a delight to watch. At only 23 and with only three seasons in the league, his offensive game is sophisticated.
He can shoot the 3 and finish at the rim with eccentricity, but he has way more dimensions than that. He always appears to be under control, has elite ball security, and knows how to use his body to create separation either with sidesteps, hostage dribbles, or turnaround jumpers. For as smooth as his game is, every shot seems calculated, as if Vassell knows exactly how to bump, hold, twist, and turn to get just enough separation for his shot. From there, his touch is deft, exquisite, and at times - perfect.
Vassell rarely gets the respect he deserves as one of the league's elite up-and-coming prospects. The way he creates likely contributes to this. He does not fly through the air like Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant, he doesn’t outrun everyone on the court like Tyrese Maxey, and he doesn’t fill the highlight reels like Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball. But he’s damn good — and he doesn’t need the ball in his hands to score.
Many of Vassell’s made 3-pointers last season were spot-up, or off of movement and screens. He’s comfortable creating his own shot with his crossover and stepback but has a super quick release that makes him a threat off of his teammates as well.
His off-ball game expands beyond shooting. Should opposing defenders opt to pressure him beyond the 3-point line or use other techniques to limit his touches as a shooter or creator, he’s got great timing as a cutter. If you take away the 3, he will make you pay, and he’s a great finisher with his left hand and right hand making him very difficult to contain once he’s got momentum towards the rim.
One of the final tricks in Vassell’s deepening bag is his midrange game. As the Spurs begin to transition out of their rebuild and eye post-season basketball again this could be his most valuable offensive contribution. The efficiency of threes and lay-ups is well known not only by scorers but also by their opposing defenders. In the playoffs, schemes are carefully crafted and brilliantly executed to force teams to take longer twos. Having a player who can knock these down at an efficient rate gives you a reliable tough bucket-getter, a staple of any team looking to make a deep playoff run.
For the Spurs, Vassell can be that guy. He can be a lot of things for them, especially alongside Wembanyama. His offensive profile as a player who can score efficiently with and without the ball is a near-perfect match to pair with Wembanyama. He can take touches away from the French wunderkind when he’s gassed or drawing multiple defenders. He can play off of him too, diving into all the open spaces created by Wembanyama’s talent, both beyond and inside the arc.
Vassell’s health is his biggest concern. He appeared in only 38 games for the Spurs last season and underwent knee surgery in January. He was out until March, returned for a handful of games, and was then shut down for the remainder of the season. It may be cause for concern but the Florida Stat alum has been loudly and proudly in the gym in the summer, working out with two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, and sending a clear message that he’s ready to continue to enthrall as a three-level scorer next season.
So when you tune in to get your first taste of Wembanyama next season, make sure you leave room on your plate for Vassell. You’ll be surprised what your palette might like more before the season comes to a close.