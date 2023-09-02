Is Devontez Walker playing today? Latest UNC vs. South Carolina eligibility update
Devontez Walker is a key wide receiver for the Tar Heel who may be is not able to play due to a transfer waiver. How will this impact Drake Maye's offense?
After the loss of Josh Downs to the NFL Draft, the North Carolina Tar Heels offense seemingly found a new WR1 for Drake Maye and the offense with Devontez Walker.
Walker, who spent the past two seasons starring at Kent State in the MAC, transferred to Chapel Hill this offseason two days prior to the NCAA's ruling on multiple transfers went into effect.
Yet, Walker's waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA on Aug. 8, which the wide receiver and UNC have appealed. Walker's eligibility was called into question because he transferred from NC Central, where he committed out of high school, in 2020 when the season was initially canceled and then postponed due to COVID-19.
With head coach Mack Brown, Walker, and the Tar Heels all pleaing with the NCAA to make the receiver eligible, fans are wondering if he will play for UNC on Saturday in the marquee season opener against South Carolina.
As of this writing, it does not appear that Devontez Walker will not be able to play for UNC in Saturday's game against South Carolina. Head coach Mack Brown addressed the situation again on Friday, heavily criticizing the NCAA, but no answer to the program's appeal has been answered.
North Carolina goes into this matchup ranked and plays against South Carolina in one of the week's best matchups. If all things go well for UNC this season, the Tar Heels could end up with a 10-win season or possibly more.
Devontez Walker eligibility: How absence will affect UNC vs. South Carolina
Not having Devontaz Walker in this game will obviously hurt the Tar Heels. South Carolina is pretty much in step with North Carolina. The UNC defense is an area of concern, which means that Spencer Rattler and Co. will be able to have a nice day at work. Not having a weapon like Walker will hurt Drake Maye's offensive production, especially in the first game under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsay.
North Carolina could still end up with the victory but it might require more inconsistency from Rattler and company.
With Walker out, North Carolina will need substantial output from the rest of their wide receivers to keep up with the Gamecocks.