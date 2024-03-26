Diamondbacks could have interesting trade alternative to Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery has still yet to sign, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the teams that have shown interest. But an alternative option could await them on the trade market.
By Curt Bishop
The Arizona Diamondbacks were one of the teams that had shown interest in left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who remains unsigned despite Opening Day being two days away.
Arizona had a big offseason, adding Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suarez to bolster their lineup. But the defending National League champions also strengthened their starting rotation by signing Eduardo Rodriguez.
However, Rodriguez suffered a lat injury and will begin the season on the injured list. There is no current timetable for his return. This is where Montgomery comes in.
But there may be an alternative awaiting the Diamondbacks on the trade market. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed six potential last-minute blockbuster deals that could be made before Opening Day. One hypothetical scenario included Arizona acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for top shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar.
Grading a potential Milwaukee Brewers-Arizona Diamondbacks swap
This would be a very well-balanced trade for both teams.
After trading away Corbin Burnes, it's clear that Milwaukee is planning on taking a step back from contention and briefly retooling. A trade of shortstop Willy Adames is also possible, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.
Miller explains that Lawlar is blocked by Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, who are currently occupying the shortstop and second base positions. Lawlar likely doesn't have a path forward with the D-Backs. He would have a better opportunity in Milwaukee if and when Adames is traded.
As for Arizona, they would be getting a solid top-of-the-rotation arm, which would do wonders for their rotation. They could also clear out a logjam and replace Rodriguez without having to go back into the free agent market.
Then, when Rodriguez returns, Arizona would have him, Peralta, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt, which might give them enough to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.
Peralta also has three years of team control remaining. He has $8 million club options for 2025 and 2026.
Again, these two teams are essentially headed in opposite directions. Milwaukee appears to be entering a retooling phase, while Arizona's window to win is wide open.