Did Eagles get screwed on Jason Kelce false start penalty?
Were the Philadelphia Eagles prevented from reaching the end zone on a controversial penalty on center Jason Kelce?
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles faced some uncertainty heading into Monday Night Football. Not only did they have Matt Patricia take over for Sean Desai as defensive play-caller, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was listed as questionable due to an illness that worsened on Sunday. With the Dallas Cowboys losing on Sunday, a win for the Eagles would propel them back into first place in the NFC East.
Hurts was able to play on Monday night and led the Eagles offense to multiple lengthy drives that killed a ton of game clock. On their third drive of the game, Philadelphia possessed the football for half of the second quarter. Philadelphia faced a third-and-one on their 14th play of the drive, which was automatic "Brotherly Shove" territory.
But just before the Eagles were about to run the play, referees assessed a false start penalty on center Jason Kelce.
Referees called Eagles center Jason Kelce for a controversial false start penalty
Let's look at the replay. It looked as though the referee had set the football, and Kelce moved the football forward a considerable amount before hiking it. That is when the referee on the sidelines threw a penalty flag.
As a result of this penalty, the Eagles instead faced a third-and-six situation, so the "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove" was out of the question. For that play, Hurts handed the football off to running back D'Andre Swift, which resulted in no gain.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni would call out the field goal-kicking unit, and Jake Elliott would hit the 27-yarder with relative ease and extend their lead to 10-0.
Philadelphia fans could not be happy about the call, as it potentially prevented the team from scoring another touchdown, their second on their first three drives. Ultimately, getting three points is better than none at all.