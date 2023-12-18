Is Jalen Hurts playing today? Latest update on Eagles quarterback vs. Seahawks
Things are looking good for the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts going into Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a tight battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so every game from here to the end of the regular season could mean everything. Having star quarterback Jalen Hurts available to start matters a whole lot.
Hurts' status for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks was in question because of an illness that apparently worsened on Sunday. The team listed him as questionable on the injury report.
So the closer to game time, the more anxious Eagles fans will be to hear news about whether or not Hurts can go.......and there is good news!
Jalen Hurts update: Eagles quarterback expected to start vs. Seahawks.
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts is going to be active for Monday night's contest and he is expected to start for the Eagles.
That's big news for the Eagles. As much as the team may respect Marcus Mariota, the backup quarterback simply doesn't give them as good a chance to win as Hurts.
Philadelphia comes into the final contest of Week 15 with a 10-3 record. A win would put them on pace with the 11-3 San Francisco 49ers after their victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. The 49ers bested this same Seahawks team two weeks ago, 28-16.
Both the Eagles and Seahawks are hoping to find a way to right the ship. Philadelphia has lost two in a row to the 49ers and Cowboys. With the tie breaker against SF out of their hands, winning is everything and more.
Seattle, meanwhile, has lost four games in a row and five of their last six. In a three-week stretch they faced off with the 49ers twice sandwiching a loss to the Cowboys. They also lost to the Rams to start the rough stretch. Their playoff hopes may depend on pulling off an upset.