Eagles QB depth chart with Jalen Hurts' status in question for Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as questionable for Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is the team's quarterback depth chart if Hurts can't go.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles were looking to bring an end to their two-game losing streak on Monday night with a win over the Seattle Seahawks. While the team is coming off two demoralizing blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, they held an advantage over the Seahawks in terms of the quarterback position. The Seahawks were expected to start Drew Lock on Monday, with starter Geno Smith still dealing with a groin injury.
But on Sunday, there was some concerning news regarding Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Hurts has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game. Hurts missed practice on Friday due to an illness. But as Schefter notes in his report on Sunday morning, Hurts' illness had grown worse overnight, but he still expects to play, even taking a separate plane to Seattle to avoid getting members of his team sick.
With Hurts' status in question for Monday night, what does the Eagles' depth chart look like at the quarterback position?
Eagles QB depth chart with Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 15 vs. Seahawks
Below is Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart behind Hurts:
- Marcus Mariota
- Tanner McKee
If Hurts can't go on Monday, then the starting duties will fall upon Marcus Mariota. The 2015 second-overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner for the Oregon Ducks has a bevy of starting experience, but he has gone over a year since last starting a game. His last start? Week 13 of the 2022 season for the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, Mariota completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mariota was then benched for Desmond Ridder for the rest of the year.
Mariota holds a 34-40 win-loss record in 74 starts in his career. In 89 games played, Mariota threw for 15,672 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 54 interceptions while completing 62.6 percent of his passes. Mariota also ran for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns on 351 attempts.
Behind Mariota on the depth chart is rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee. The former Stanford Cardinal quarterback would fill in if Mariota were to exit the game at any point of the game.
McKee played three seasons at Stanford, where he threw for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 23 games.
There are two quarterback options for the Eagles if Hurts is listed as inactive against the Seahawks on Monday night. If that's the case, it will likely be Mariota who gets the starting nod, with McKee serving as primary backup.