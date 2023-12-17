Eagles get concerning update on Jalen Hurts' status for Week 15
Quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Week 15 is officially up in the air after a report on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been as dominant this year as they were last year. While the team is 10-3 on the season, they currently sit in the No. 5 spot in NFC playoff seeding after losing their past two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in blowouts. They looked to get right in Week 15, where they are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks.
There was a late addition to the Eagles' injury report on Friday, as quarterback Jalen Hurts missed practice due to an illness. Even though Hurts was dealing with that, he was expected to play on Monday night. But on Sunday, there was a concerning update regarding Hurts' status for Week 15.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles are downgrading Hurts to questionable for their game against the Seahawks because his illness had grown worse overnight. Hurts will still try to play on Monday, and he is taking a separate plane to Seattle to avoid getting anyone on the team sick, per Schefter.
Jalen Hurts' questionable for Week 15 due to illness
While Hurts is trying to play in a huge game against a potential playoff opponent, what if he ultimately can't play?
The starting duties would then fall upon the team's backup quarterback. For the Eagles, that will be Marcus Mariota, who would be in line for his first start since Week 13 of the 2022 season when he was the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.
Despite their recent losing streak, the Eagles' best chance of winning will be when Hurts is on the field starting for them. After all, he did lead the team to Super Bowl 57 last year and was a runner-up for the NFL MVP as well.
This season, Hurts threw for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes. Additionally, Hurts picked up 460 yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 carries.
While Hurts hasn't officially been ruled out, his status will be worth monitoring leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff time.