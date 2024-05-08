Did Jim Harbaugh let feelings get in way of business? How he tried to screw over Vikings
By Scott Rogust
The worst-kept secret in the NFL Draft was the Minnesota Vikings planning on selecting a quarterback. The team lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and acquired the No. 23 pick from the Houston Texans to pair with their 11th overall selection. Ultimately, though, the Vikings didn't need the extra first-rounder to trade up for a quarterback, as they gave up two Day 3 picks to move up to the No. 10 spot occupied by the New York Jets to select Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.
With that, the Vikings didn't have to surrender a lot to move into the top five to get a quarterback. But could the Vikings have been boxed out? It's known that the Vikings tried to trade for the No. 3 pick owned by the New England Patriots, seemingly for North Carolina's Drake Maye, but the AFC East stayed put to take them. But there is some new intel.
An unnamed NFL executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that they wondered if the Los Angeles Chargers, who held the No. 5 pick, and head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't make a deal with the Vikings because they passed on hiring the ex-Michigan sideline boss two years ago.
"Minnesota -- which selected McCarthy No. 10 overall, having traded up one spot to the New York Jets' spot -- made calls through the top 10 leading up to the draft," Fowler writes. "The Vikings and Chargers talked. And one league exec wondered if Minnesota passing on Jim Harbaugh for the head-coaching opening two years ago would have caused Harbaugh to be awfully stubborn on any potential deal between the sides."
Unnamed NFL executive wondered if Jim Harbaugh refused to trade with Vikings over HC hire
It must be stressed that this was the belief of one NFL executive. Again, one NFL executive sharing their thoughts with Fowler. But in 2022, Harbaugh was exploring a move from Michigan back to the NFL. His lone interview was with the Vikings, who had moved on from Mike Zimmer as head coach. Ultimately, the Vikings chose to hire Kevin O'Connell over Harbaugh.
Jim Souhan of The Star Tribune reported back in January that Harbaugh had assumed he would be offered the job during his interview with the Vikings, which "turned off" their decision-makers. Harbaugh was "stunned" that he didn't get the job and O'Connell did.
For the Vikings, they did luck out regarding their pursuit of a quarterback. They were boxed out of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Maye, as they each went 1-2-3 in that order. The Arizona Cardinals opted against trading out of the No. 4 spot and instead drafted Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. As for the Chargers, they also chose to keep their selection and draft Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
The Vikings' real threat was the Giants, who were trying to trade up with the Patriots for Maye. They were the next logical landing spot for McCarthy, considering the various reports to come out during the pre-draft process. Even with the chance to draft McCarthy at No. 6, the Giants passed and selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers instead.
Minnesota's sense of urgency had to kick in once the Falcons had drafted Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. That's because the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, both of whom were behind them in the draft order, had a need at the quarterback position. From there, the Vikings made a call to the Jets to move up one spot to land McCarthy.
Regardless of whether or not Harbaugh didn't want to trade with the Vikings, he did express happiness that McCarthy, his former Michigan quarterback, landed in that situation. It was, perhaps, the most desirable landing spot for a rookie quarterback. Plus, it was where McCarthy wanted to go.
Either way, the Vikings did land a quarterback who they hope will be their answer at the position for the foreseeable future.