Did Kirk Cousins shade the Vikings over how they used former receiver?
Kirk Cousins believes former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn has the opportunity to have a sensational season with the New England Patriots.
By Kinnu Singh
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was spoiled with a talented receiving corps during his seven years with the Minnesota Vikings. Each time a talented wide receiver was taken away from him, he was given one that was even better. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was Cousins' top target for two years. When Diggs left, he was replaced by former LSU star Justin Jefferson. Cousins had Adam Thielen at the No. 2 spot before he was replaced with Jordan Addison last offseason.
During an appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Cousins was asked if he had any former teammates he would like to see have a breakout year.
Kirk Cousins says K.J. Osborn could have a breakout year with Patriots
Cousins immediately pointed to wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who was an oft-overlooked role player in Minnesota's pass-heavy offense. He slotted in as the No. 3 receiver for the Vikings behind talented teammates such as Jefferson, Thielen, and Addison.
“Pretty much all of them, but K.J. Osborn is a receiver who was with us in Minnesota who was kind of in the shadow of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen,” Cousins said. “And I always felt like K.J. was better than the opportunities he got. He went to free agency and went to New England, and I’d love to see him have a huge year in New England kind of with a bigger role than what he had in Minnesota to show what he could do."
Osborn was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he didn't receive his first target until the 2021 regular season. He finished that season with 655 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. In 2022, Osborn recorded 60 receptions with 650 yards and five touchdowns. The additions of Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson reduced Osborn's role last year. He finished the season with 540 yards and three touchdowns.
“That list would go on and on of guys who I feel like because they have someone in front of them, they don’t get to be as good or show as good as they really are," Cousins continued. "You want those guys to get opportunities.”
Osborn signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots this offseason, where he'll have the opportunity to show how good he can really be in a larger role. New England's offense ranked 28th in passing yards. They only scored on 20.2 percent of their offensive drives — worst in the league. Osborn will join a receiving corps that features second-year wideout Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne, who is recovering from a torn ACL.
"I'm excited to show the type of player I am," Osborn said. "I've played with some great players — Adam [Thielen] and J.J. [Jefferson] and T.J. [Hockenson] and [Addison] and Dalvin [Cook]. I've played with some great players. I'm excited to get some more opportunities and be able to really help this team win."