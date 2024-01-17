Did Nick Bosa take a shot at Aaron Rodgers while praising Jordan Love?
While giving Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love his respect, San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa may have also taken a jab at former Packer Aaron Rodgers.
By Lior Lampert
Last week, the Green Bay Packers made NFL history by becoming the first No. 7 seed to defeat a No. 2 seed in the playoffs since the new format was implemented.
Now, a matchup against reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers awaits quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers. Bosa took the opportunity to praise Love for his efforts while potentially throwing shade at another former Green Bay quarterback.
Did Nick Bosa endorse Jordan Love while taking a shot at Aaron Rodgers?
When addressing the media about the 49ers upcoming matchup against Love and the Packers, Bosa spoke highly of the 2020 first-round pick, highlighting his ability to be coached as a quality characteristic that has enabled him to succeed in his first season as the Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
Bosa referred to Love as “a quarterback who does exactly what he’s coached to do,” before aiming at beloved Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who won four MVP awards and led the franchise to a Super Bowl during his tenure with the team.
“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer and unbelievable but he kind of went outside of the realm of coaching,” said Bosa. “Sometimes, it’s good when you have a guy who does what he’s coached to do,” he added.
Love excelled in his playoff debut against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend, completing 76.2 percent of his pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his play-calling prowess during the upset victory were a catalyst for Love and the offense.
Whether or not Bosa intended to take a shot at Rodgers remains unclear. However, if Love can continue doing “exactly what he’s coached to do,” the Packers may have a chance at taking down the 49ers.