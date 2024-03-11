Dion Dawkins trolls Bills fans just seconds prior to signing huge contract extension
The Buffalo Bills signed Dion Dawkins to a contract extension, but he trolls fans just second beforehand.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills have signed three-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins to a contract extension. Yet for a second it didn't appear that was the case.
Dawkins signed a three-year, $60.5 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL. Just prior to the contract announcement, which came courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dawkins trolled Bills fans into thinking that he was leaving for another team.
"Excited for the next chapter" doesn't exactly inspire confidence from Bills Mafia. Dawkins quickly corrected himself, of course, admitting he was just trolling one of the best fanbases in the sport.
The Bills have let a number of key players go from its AFC East-winning squad a year ago, including Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White and more. However, much of that was done to clear cap space -- perhaps even to sign Dawkins long term, which of course became the Bills reality. Buffalo has a lot of work to do to rebuild on the defensive side of the ball. Protecting Josh Allen, though, remains their top priority, which is why Dawkins isn't going anywhere.
Dion Dawkins trolls fans, was always staying with Buffalo Bills
Dawkins protects Allen's blind side, and as the Bills most valuable asset, Buffalo needed to pay their quarterback's best security guard as well. Buffalowdown's Brandon Croce outlined this in his recent article:
"He has been a consistent presence protecting Josh Allen's blindside with 106 career starts and has not played less than 15 games since his rookie season in 2017. Dawkins has also been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons," Croce wrote.
Dawkins cap hit may go up with his new deal, but the Bills can afford that thanks to the cap space they cleared in the past week. Hopefully there are more moves to come for a Buffalo team that desperately needs some reinforcements to contend in the AFC.