Diontae Johnson refuses to take responsibility for lack of effort on Steelers fumble
Pittsburgh Steelers fans called out Diontae Johnson for a lack of effort on Jaylen Warren's fumble, but he failed to take resposibility for his actions.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson caught some flack on social media for a perceived lack of effort on Jaylen Warren's fumble in the first half of the team's eventual win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Johnson was shown not blocking on the broadcast, and when Warren fumbled, the embattled wideout didn't dive on a loose ball.
Pittsburgh had its best offensive output on the season, accumulating 400 yards for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season. However, they scored just 16 points in part thanks to an end zone drop by Johnson and Warren's fumble. Those transgressions took place on back-to-back plays.
All of this comes just a week after Johnson reportedly got into a locker room altercation with injured Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The timing is not ideal for Johnson, and it leads some to wonder just how committed he is to Pittsburgh's offensive gameplan. Johnson discussed the report of an altercation after the Steelers win, and downplayed its importance.
"That's my brother at the end of the day. Players will be players. We're passionate about the game, everybody wants to win. You can't look at it as we had an all-out brawl or whatever, it ain't that," Johnson said.
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson doesn't take responsibility for lack of effort
Johnson claimed he did not see the fumble by Warren, which is why he stood around after the running back fumbled.
Diontae is a vital part of the Steelers offense, so getting him on the same page as Kenny Pickett and the rest of this team is paramount to their success. Pittsburgh currently holds an AFC Wild Card spot, and should the Browns or Ravens falter down the stretch, they could enter the AFC North mix as well.
Johnson's actions will be further discussed in the film room, surely, but until then we'll take the Steelers wideout at his word.