Diontae Johnson makes more enemies in Pittsburgh with stunning TD celebration
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson showed a stunning lack of awareness with his latest touchdown celebration.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the previously 2-10 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, a defeat they may come to regret at the end of the season. The Steelers entered the week 7-4, and in line for an AFC Wild Card spot. Suddenly, their fate isn't so obvious.
Pittsburgh's offense was once again the culprit of their struggles on Sunday afternoon. Despite out-gaining the Arizona Cardinals in the first half, the Steelers failed to score touchdowns when it mattered most and settled for a lone field goal. In the second half, the defense relented and gave up several touchdowns to a Cardinals offense that, at times, seems as though it is actively trying to lose football games.
Surely that is not the case, but Kyler Murray and Arizona's offense performed surprisingly well on Sunday. When the Steelers offense finally did the same -- scoring a rare touchdown -- fans weren't all that impressed. Diontae Johnson just won his own personal Super Bowl.
Dionate Johnson's behavior is too much for Steelers fans
The Steelers have a long history of temperamental wide receivers. You can add both Johnson and George Pickens to that list. However, at least Pickens knows when to pick and choose his spots, as he's only been upset when the Steelers are struggling.
Johnson, for some reason, felt it appropriate to celebrate in one of the more embarrassing team efforts of the season. Read the room, dude.
This comes just one week after Johnson failed to give maximum effort on a fumble by teammate Jaylen Warren. He dropped a touchdown just a play prior, bad call or not. He also got in a locker room altercation with Minkah Fitzpatrck this season.
Johnson has been a problem for Pittsburgh in 2023. He'll have just a year left on his contract this offseason. Maybe he doesn't fit the culture of this Steelers team, after all.
