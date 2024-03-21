DJ Moore's latest comments on Keenan Allen acquisition will pump up Bears fans
DJ Moore knows an established WR when he sees one, and his review of newly acquired Keenan Allen will have Bears fans thrilled
Ryan Poles made a small, yet necessary move to send a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for WR Keenan Allen. DJ Moore approves.
Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver, comes to the Bears with over 10,000 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns in his 11-year career. Additionally, Allen set a career high in receiving yards last season with1,243. That, combined with DJ Moore's production last year, means great expectations should be made for a new receiving duo.
Moore didn't mince words when he saw that Allen would join the team, saying his game speaks for itself, the route running ability, and the prospect of working together while not having an issue of who gets the ball, but rather, does the job get done with a win.
"It doesn't really matter to me, I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that's just a friendly competition. At end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care," Moore said of Allen.
DJ Moore is right to praise Keenan Allen for joining the Bears
DJ Moore and Keenan Allen are poised to form a formidable receiving duo in Chicago, bringing a blend of skill, experience, and versatility to the Bears' offense. Moore, known for his explosive playmaking ability and knack for gaining yards after the catch, complements Allen's polished route running and reliable hands perfectly. Their diverse skill sets make them difficult to defend against.
Additionally, both receivers are invaluable assets for USC standout Caleb Williams when he transitions to the NFL with the Bears. Williams, known for his arm strength and athleticism, will benefit greatly from having two seasoned veterans like Moore and Allen to target downfield and rely on in crucial situations. Moore is known stretch the field vertically or exploit openings in the defense with Allen complimenting with his precise route-running.
The combination of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in Chicago promises to be a game-changer for the Bears' offense. Their leadership qualities will not only elevate their own performance but also inspire their teammates, including Caleb Williams. Williams has already been challenged by the Bears defense, notably Jaylon Johnson. How he uses both Moore and Allen will be a great test against his own teammates.