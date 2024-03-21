Jaylon Johnson gives fair warning to Caleb Williams on winning over Bears locker room
Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is willing to have Caleb Williams as the QB of the Chicago Bears, but warns him ahead of time that his past has no bearing on the present.
Jaylon Johnson is a proven leader for the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams is projected to be one upon being drafted No. 1 overall. Johnson is not yet fully convinced.
While no one is in a position to question the talent that Williams, a former Heisman Trophy winner, possesses, Johnson and the Bears are making it very clear. Whatever he did in college has no bearing on the pros. Anything "Hollywood" related is to be left back in Southern California upon arriving in Chicago.
"You just humble yourself coming into the building, You can't bring that Hollywood stuff into the building especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years – Tremaine, TJ, Keenan Allen. We going to see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood, it's like nah, you gotta prove yourself," Johnson said.
It's the same message that would be sent to any rookie QB. If this were a proven veteran like a Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or even a Lamar Jackson, there would be no need because they are established. Williams has no NFL body of work.
In fairness, Williams was a successful college QB, throwing for over 8,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter for the Trojans. That's very impressive and even NFL players can look at that and nod their heads in approval. However, there's a lot more that goes into being a great professional quarterback than talent.
Jaylon Johnson makes it very clear to Caleb Williams: Know your role
Stories have been mostly debunked about Williams' leadership and his mental toughness. Chicago just traded Justin Fields, who despite his on-field record being below average, was mentally tough and a strong leader. No matter the situation, if you have those qualities, even the most hardcore veterans will embrace you.
Williams hasn't done anything with the Bears to warrant such leeway. If he does go in there, proves himself, and takes command, Johnson will surely be pleased as the wins will pile up.
Johnson also reiterated that the veterans are there to expose Williams' weaknesses and force him to get better. That's the mark of a great leader. Nothing in the NFL is free. Chicago is a city begging for a winner. They will force you to fall in line and take them over the top.
Williams already has enough pressure to come in and replace a beloved locker room guy in Fields. Now the veterans are also speaking out. These players have families and they have many responsibilities. Anything to derail that will turn them against you.
The warning was made very clear. Is Williams up to the task?