DJ Moore throws shade at fired Panthers GM who traded him on Black Monday
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore appeared to take a shot at former Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, who was fired on Monday.
By Mark Powell
When the Carolina Panthers traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears, they assumed they were doing so to land the next face of their franchise in 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Now, Young can still become that, but after another brutal season with the rookie under center showing little development, there are some questions.
The general manager who made that trade for the Panthers, Scott Fitterer, was fired on Black Monday. While it wasn't the Bryce Young trade which did him in alone, Fitterer could very well be defined by it decades down the line. It sure doesn't help that CJ Stroud, the No. 2 pick by the Houston Texans, made the playoffs and won the AFC South in his first season at the helm.
While Moore certainly wasn't rooting for Fitterer's downfall, he did admit that said trade likely had something to do with the GM's eventual firing.
“I might’ve played a part in that since they traded me… Hope he lands on his feet," Moore said, per 670 The Score.
Panthers could come to regret trading DJ Moore to the Bears
While Young can still turn into the quarterback Frank Reich and the Panthers thought he could be when they drafted him, the decision to include Moore in the deal was surprising. Moore would have served as a solid No. 1 option for Young, who desperately lacked that in his first season with the Panthers. Adam Thielen was a stable veteran presence, sure, but he should not have received as many targets as Young was forced to send his way.
In Chicago, Moore established himself as a top-10 wide receiver in football (arguably) and one of the top frantasy producors this season. Moore had 1,364 yards receiving and eight touchdowns catching balls from Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent.
The Bears invested in Moore, and may now select their own franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams this coming April.