Do the Bills play the Texans in 2024?
The Buffalo Bills traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Do these teams play iin the 2024 season?
By Scott Rogust
Just when the NFL offseason was a bit calmer than when it was when the league year kicked off on March 13, the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans negotiated a trade that changed the landscape of the AFC.
On Wednesday, the Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs and 2025 fifth-round and sixth-round picks to the Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. With this trade, the Texans supplied star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is just one year into his career, with a legitimate WR1 in Diggs. As for the Bills, they move on from the disgruntled wide receiver and are now left with the task of replenishing the depth chart.
As is the case with every trade, there are immediate grades in the aftermath to say who won or lost the deal. But fans also wonder if the two teams who consummated the trade will play each other this upcoming season.
So, do the Bills and the Texans plan in 2024?
Do the Bills and Texans play in 2024?
The answer to that question is yes, the Bills and Texans are scheduled to face off in the upcoming 2024 season. Most importantly, the Texans will be hosting the Bills in Houston!
As of this writing, there is no official date set for the game. That should come this summer, ahead of the start of the 2024 regular season.
It will be interesting to see how Diggs will play against the Bills defense. Let's not forget that this offseason, the Bills lost Jordan Poyer to the Miami Dolphins and cornerback Tre'Davious White to the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. So, that defensive backfield will be a bit more vulnerable. Besides Diggs, the Bills will have to defend Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
As for the Bills, it will be interesting to see how general manager Brandon Beane fills the void left by Diggs. So far, they have a wide receiving corps consisting of Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins. Will they pull off a trade for a wide receiver, or will they use their draft capital on what is a deep draft class?
We will continue to keep you updated on a specific date for Bills vs. Texans this upcoming season once that information is provided.