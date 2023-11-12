What time and do the Chiefs play today, Week 10?
Coming off an impressive showing in Germany against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs are 7-2 as they head into their bye week.
By Luke Norris
If you're hoping to find the Kansas City Chiefs in action today, we're sorry to disappoint you, as the reigning Super Bowl champs are one of four teams with a Week 10 bye. So be sure to set your fantasy football lineups accordingly, folks.
The Miami Dolphins are one of the three others with an off-week, which makes perfect sense as the two AFC powerhouses spent Week 9 battling one another in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of this year's NFL International Series.
And what an interesting battle it was. What many expected to be a shootout turned into more of a defensive showcase. The Chiefs shut down and shut out the Dolphins' high-octane offense over the first 30 minutes and took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, it was the Miami defense's turn, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense failed to score a single point. Thankfully for the KC faithful, the Chiefs were able to contain Tua Tagovailoa & Co. just enough and held on for a 21-14 victory.
With a 7-2 record at the official midway point of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Chiefs are tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the best mark in the AFC. However, as they've got a better record within the conference (5-1 to 4-2), they currently own the No. 1 seed as it pertains to the NFL Playoffs.
Kansas City resumes the 2023 campaign in Week 11 with a Super Bowl 57 rematch as Andy Reid & Co. welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Arrowhead for a high-profile matchup on Monday Night Football.
Kansas City Chiefs remaining schedule
Here's a quick look at the Chiefs' remaining schedule following their Week 10 bye.
Week
Date
Opponent
11
Monday, November 20
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
12
Sunday, November 26
at Las Vegas Raiders
13
Sunday, December 3
at Green Bay Packers
14
Sunday, December 10
vs. Buffalo Bills
15
Monday, December 18
at New England Patriots
16
Monday, December 25
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
17
Sunday, December 31
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
18
Sunday, January 7
at Los Angeles Chargers