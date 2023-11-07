NFL Week 10 Byes: Every team that’s off this week
A brief look at every team on a bye during Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
As hard as it is to believe, we've officially reached the midway point of the 2023 NFL regular season as nine weeks of action are in the books.
While Week 9 featured several high-profile matchups, most notably Chiefs-Dolphins, Eagles-Cowboys, and Bengals-Bills, Week 10 certainly doesn't have nearly as many.
One reason for that is due to the fact that several of the top teams in the league through nine weeks are on a bye this week, including both of the No. 1 seeds in their respective conference as it pertains to the NFL playoff picture.
Here's a quick look at the teams with Week 10 byes.
NFL Week 10 byes
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Coming off an upset loss to the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs got back to their winning ways in Week 9 with a win in Germany over the Miami Dolphins.
What was supposed to be a shootout turned into more of a defensive affair as the two high-octane offenses combined to score just 35 points, with Andy Reid & Co. earning a hard-fought 21-14 victory.
At 7-2, the Chiefs hit their bye week as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will return in Week 11 for a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Los Angeles Rams hit their Week 10 bye on a three-game losing streak after taking a 20-3 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
At 3-6, the Rams sit in third place in the NFC West and are 12th overall in the NFC playoff picture. They'll be back in action in Week 11 for a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
As mentioned, the Miami Dolphins took a loss in Germany this past week to the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring just 14 points, easily their lowest output of the season.
Despite the defeat, however, Mike McDaniel & Co. still sit atop the AFC East at 6-3 and will resume their season with a Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Philadelphia Eagles hit their bye week with the best record in the NFL, improving to 8-1 with a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Sirianni's squad is now three up on the Cowboys in the win column in the NFC East and two up on the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. As mentioned, the Eagles resume the 2023 season with a Super Bowl rematch in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.