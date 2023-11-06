Overreaction Monday: 3 Mike McCarthy replacements Cowboys should already be targeting
If Jerry Jones ends up firing Mike McCarthy, he'll have plenty of options from which to choose to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
By Luke Norris
Let's make one thing clear here at the start. Despite some highly questionable decision-making during the final minutes of the Dallas Cowboys' 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Mike McCarthy is nowhere near getting fired.
And barring an unforeseen losing streak over the next few weeks, which simply won't happen as the Cowboys' next three opponents are the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders, the chances of Jerry Jones firing McCarthy during the season are between slim and none.
With that said, however, if Dallas misses the playoffs, which could very well happen as America's Team has a brutal six-game stretch to close out the year (Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Commanders), or even if the Cowboys reach the postseason but take another early exit, McCarthy could easily find himself unemployed.
So if that happens, who could Jones bring in to become the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys history? Let's take a look at a few options, starting with one who's already on the payroll.
Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
In the unlikely event that Mike McCarthy does indeed get the axe during the season, the easy choice for an immediate interim replacement is current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as he's obviously already familiar with the franchise, which would make for a smooth transition.
And if McCarthy is fired after the 2023 season, one would think Quinn would be Jones' first choice anyway.
The Dallas defense was an absolute disaster during McCarthy's first season with the team in 2020 and easily one of the worst units in franchise history, which is why Mike Nolan was rightfully relieved of his duties.
Quinn came in the following season and made an immediate impact. And over the last three years, he's turned the Cowboys' defense into one of the most feared units in the entire league.
Given his success in Dallas and the fact that he's already proven his worth as a head coach, famously leading the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 (make your 28-3 jokes here), many didn't think Quinn would last this long with the Cowboys as it was assumed he'd get another shot at being the guy after a year or two.
And whether it's with the Cowboys or not, he will get that shot soon. Again, if McCarthy goes, whether in-season or after, Quinn seems to be the most natural fit.