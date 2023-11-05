Eagles fans give Jerry Jones the Santa Clause treatment in NSFW fashion
Philadelphia Eagles fans threw some serious shade at Jerry Jones, who was in attendance for the Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field.
By Mark Powell
If snow were available, you can bet Jerry Jones would've been in duck-and-cover mode shortly after appearing from the Lincoln Financial Field tunnel pregame. Jones took part in pregame warmups of sorts, greeting both Eagles and Cowboys fans who made the trip to Philly.
Jones is, understandably, a polarizing figure in NFL fans circles. He is bound to receive plenty of boos and derogatory comments wherever the Cowboys play, but that is doubly true in Philadelphia. Eagles fans essentially make Cowboys gameday a national holiday, so they were out in full force when Jones showed up.
While most of the noise is overtaken by the chorus of boos Jones faced, you can make out a few f-bombs thrown in his direction if you listen closely. What else would Jones expect from a rival NFC East fanbase?
Cowboys, Eagles do battle for the NFC East
Jerry Jones is far from the main storyline heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup. Dallas remains within striking distance of the NFC East, and with a win could put itself back into the conversation for the NFC East title. Philadelphia remains the overwhelming favorite to not just win their division, but the conference as a whole. One look at the current playoff picture makes that obvious.
Jones himself viewed the Eagles matchup as a playoff game of sorts. It's only midseason, but Sunday's result could very well determine whether Dallas is fighting for the division, or settling for a Wild Card spot.
“It is obvious,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “It has everything to do with our standings. I’ve heard someone say, ‘Well, this will be a good measuring stick,’” This isn’t about measuring sticks right here. There’s a time when you have to quit measuring, and just try to go get the win. Because the win itself means so much. The win. Not the measuring stick. Not the makeup so much of how we did it. That happens earlier, and it does happen. But man this is what you’re supposed to be doing it all for. This is like playoff.”
Playoff game or not, Jones isn't afraid to face the music directly in Philly.