Do the Chargers play the Ravens in the 2024 season?
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Will he face off against his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens in 2024?
By Lior Lampert
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL for the first time since 2014. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Harbaugh to become their new head coach. According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the deal is for five years.
Officially, the NFL will feature two Harbaugh’s as head coaches, again. With both of them leading teams who play in the AFC, many are curious if we will see the two go head-to-head from the sidelines.
Less than a week ago, Jim traveled to M&T Bank Stadium to cheer on his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC Divisional Round clash against the Houston Texans.
Now, he will be gearing up to face his older brother and the Ravens for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a five-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Will there be a battle of the Harbaughs in 2024?
As Schefter points out in the tweet above, the Chargers will play the Ravens next season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, it won’t be the first battle of the Harbaughs we’ve seen.
Jim Harbaugh vs. John Harbaugh matchup history in NFL
On Nov. 24, 2011, when Jim was a first-year NFL head coach with the San Francisco 49ers, he and the team traveled to Baltimore to face John and the Ravens. It was a low-scoring, closely contested game that saw John emerge victorious 16-6. The following season, the two met again but the stakes were significantly higher.
The two met in Super Bowl 47 with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line. Ultimately, Big Brother knows best - John and the Ravens defeated Jim and the 49ers 34-31 in one of the most thrilling and memorable contests in recent memory.
With John having the upper hand in their first two meetings, Jim will look to exact revenge with his new team. The battle of brothers adds a captivating storyline to an already-intriguing matchup between the Chargers and Ravens.