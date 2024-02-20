Doc Rivers didn’t understand why Bucks fired Adrian Griffin
The Bucks are currently struggling with Doc Rivers as the head coach. It turns out that the coaching veteran was shocked when the opening became available.
As the Milwaukee Bucks look to improve on a 3-7 record with Doc Rivers as the head coach, the coach had some interesting thoughts regarding the firing of Adrian Griffin.
While appearing on Ryan McDonough and Frank Isola's Sirius XM NBA show, Rivers said that he openly questioned why the franchise was firing Griffin. The coach told Milwaukee management that he didn't "understand why you’re doing this."
Rivers has very publicly said that taking this job midseason has been extremely challenging. To be fair, there are a lot of issues that come with taking on a job midseason. Players are halfway through the season and at a different spot when it comes to their development. While they certainly have some young talent, the Bucks don't exactly have this problem as the franchise is a championship contender with veteran leadership.
What kind of problems is Doc Rivers running into right now with the Bucks?
To be honest, the Bucks have a lack of offensive cohesion amidst declining play from Damian Lillard among other veterans. Lillard hasn't looked like himself this season as he goes through some personal issues that aren't necessarily addressed any more than the All-NBA guard has already. With the offense that the squad has, it's easy to see a world where they lose in the first or second round of the playoffs.
Speaking about the issues of coaching a squad like this adds to the noise that the team will face in the playoffs. Rivers will likely have to address these and other similar comments that he has made this season when the franchise is at its lowest and facing a possible series upset in the playoffs.
No matter what ends up happening, the Bucks will have to face noise surrounding whether Rivers wants to actually coach this roster.