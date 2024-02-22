Doc Rivers spawns hilarious new meme with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes
Five years later, Doc Rivers is telling everyone: "I told you so," after correctly predicting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would blossom into an NBA superstar, and social media has found a way to turn it into a viral meme template.
By Lior Lampert
In sports, and specifically the NBA, there are several “what could’ve been” scenarios.
Whether it be a trade that a team wishes they could take back (or go back in time and accept), a draft pick a franchise would like to redo, or key players suffering injuries that impact the results of a game/season, there is plenty of remorse across the league.
Perhaps the biggest what-if in recent NBA history is the Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to acquire star two-way wing Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a blockbuster deal that netted the latter five first-round selections, two pick swaps, and superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Of course, the Clippers couldn’t have predicted they were trading away a 20-year-old floor general who would eventually develop into a legitimate MVP contender and formed one of the league’s best duos by trading for George and pairing him with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
While the tandem of Leonard and George has been fairly successful, they mortgaged their future and have zero championships to show for it, losing an MVP-caliber point guard who is still just 25 years old and looking every bit the part of a franchise player.
If only Los Angeles had someone in their ear who could’ve talked them out of making the trade. Oh wait, they did.
Doc Rivers tried preventing Los Angeles Clippers from trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, then-Clippers head coach Doc Rivers tried doing what he could to prevent the trade from happening, communicating with Leonard directly on the matter and telling him he believes Gilgeous-Alexander can blossom into a superstar – and he has.
“I even brought it up to Kawhi: “Are you sure?” Rivers recalled. “I think Shai’s going to be an amazing player. It may take a year or two, but I think you’re underestimating how good Shai’s going to be,” Rivers said.
Rivers may have been right, but what’s the point of taking a victory lap nearly five years later?
Not only is it unnecessary, but Rivers has opened himself to criticism and memes, and social media has wasted no time poking fun at his alleged ability to look into the future after correctly predicting SGA would become the elite player he is today.
Let’s take a look at some of the best viral memes and reactions to Rivers’ recent takes on Gilgeous-Alexander.
Troy and Abed should’ve thought twice before committing to play Yahtzee at their housewarming party.
If the Jedi listened to Rivers, perhaps a lot of the chaos that unfolds afterward in the Star Wars franchise could’ve been avoided.
Rivers has taken public criticism to a whole new level during his recent stretch of media appearances.
It’s been an eventful All-Star break for Rivers, to say the least, including his recent comments questioning the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to hire him as their head coach mid-season after firing Adrian Griffin that made headlines.
With the Bucks set to return to action on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, we could see more viral memes relating to Rivers if Milwaukee cannot take care of business against one of the worst teams in the NBA.