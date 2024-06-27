Dodgers bat boy deserves a statue for saving Shohei Ohtani’s face
Usually, it's the superheroes that get all the glory. Spider-Man swings from his web and rescues a baby from a burning building. Superman catches a vehicle in the air to save a family from plunging into the river below. One question that rarely gets asked, though, is who saves the superheroes when they need help?
That question got answered last night at the White Sox-Dodgers game at Chavez Ravine. Shohei Ohtani, the modern baseball miracle that is making a strong bid for the National League Triple Crown in his first season in Dodger blue, nearly found himself on the wrong end of a foul line drive shortly after he led off the game with his 25th homer of the year. Thankfully, he was saved by an unlikely hero.
Look at the reflexes on that guy! As Ohtani dove for cover behind him, L.A.'s bat boy calmly snagged the screaming liner. All in a day's work, sir.
Dodgers bat boy deserves a reward for his heroism
It was only nine days ago that we lost 93-year-old Willie Mays, the consensus choice for greatest living baseball player. Ohtani is the natural heir to Mays' title, and at 29, he's seemingly only getting better. He leads the National League in average and home runs and trails RBI leader Marcell Ozuna by only three after he drove in a run for the tenth consecutive game last night. Having him get Mr. Mertle'd by a random line drive would have been the worst baseball tragedy since the death of Jose Fernandez.
Ohtani signed a record-breaking $700 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, and even though he won't pitch until next season, he's been worth every penny so far. Surely Dodgers owner Mark Walter can throw the bat boy a million for saving his prized investment, right? At least build him a statue or something.
The Dodgers won the game last night by a score of 4-0 on the back of Ohtani's leadoff homer and Gavin Stone's first career complete game. The game's real MVP, though, was the bat boy. Who knows if a monetary reward is headed his way, but he can at least take comfort in knowing that he's not only the hero baseball needed but the one it deserved on this night.