Dodgers should fire whoever is pressuring Shohei Ohtani to pitch this postseason
By Lior Lampert
Injuries to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff have put them in a position to do something they shouldn't in October. Things have gotten so grim that manager Dave Roberts irresponsibly left the door open for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to take the mound this postseason.
Ohtani hasn't taken the mound during the 2024 MLB campaign while rehabbing from his second elbow surgery last September. Nevertheless, Roberts and the Dodgers are ostensibly comfortable enough with his recovery to consider deploying him as a pitcher in the playoffs. Or Los Angeles is truly desperate to win the World Series this year. Regardless, anybody involved in the potentially hasty decision to put their organizational centerpiece in harm's way deserves to get shown the door, respectfully.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dodgers ought to fire whoever is pressuring Shohei Ohtani to pitch this postseason
It's been less than a month since Ohtani threw his successful post-surgery bullpen session. Yet suddenly, he's gearing up to pitch for the Dodgers in a high-stakes, win-or-go-home setting? Something about that doesn't exactly add up.
Los Angeles signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason. But instead of protecting their prized asset, they're contemplating jeopardizing his and their future for one of what they hope is many pennant races. Frankly, it's baffling and a choice that should come with consequences should the consensus National League MVP favorite suffer any setback in his healing process.
As decimated as Los Angeles' group of hurlers is, their investment in Ohtani trumps everything. The four-time All-Star is getting paid to be the face of Dodgers baseball for the next decade. Moreover, his presence at the plate is equally important to the squad, considering he's arguably the most dominant hitter in the majors. So, risking his bat for his arm could prove costly.
Leading the National League in home runs (47), runs (118), and slugging percentage (.609), Ohtani's offensive production is invaluable to the Dodgers. Los Angeles must tread lightly with the 30-year-old and ease him into his return to pitching. Throwing him into the fire during the playoffs couldn't be more contradictory to that.