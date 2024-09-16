Shohei Ohtani pitching for Dodgers in playoffs framed as ‘desperate’ and wildly risky
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract this offseason. However, the Japanese baseball sensation has yet to take the mound with his new club while recovering from elbow surgery in September 2023.
Understandably, the Dodgers have been taking it slow and steady with their near three-quarter billion investment. Alas, desperate times call for desperate measures, which could prompt Los Angeles to take drastic actions and prematurely thrust Ohtani into their pitching staff.
Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers aren't "ruling out the possibility" of Ohtani pitching in the playoffs.
Nightengale notes that it'd take Los Angeles reaching the NLCS or World Series to deploy Ohtani as a pitcher. Nevertheless, the MLB insider believes the idea "reeks of desperation."
"Ohtani just underwent his second elbow surgery last September, and while he’s rehabbing now, he still has yet to face a single batter," Nightengale states. "Is a postseason relief appearance or two really worth a $700 million gamble and a potential third surgery?" He asks.
Considering the Dodgers are paying Ohtani significantly to be the face of their franchise for the next decade, rushing him into anything feels extreme. Meanwhile, with All-Star right-hander Tyler Glasnow unlikely to return this season, they may feel a need to make a hasty decision.
Moreover, Los Angeles' rotation struggles have been well-chronicles ahead of October. Their hurlers getting ravaged by injuries may propel Ohtani into action.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently planted the seeds for Ohtani pitching in the postseason. The Los Angeles skipper told MLB Network Radio there's "a crack in the door," should the team need the odds-on MVP favorite to step in.
After making league history and joining the 40-40 club in epic fashion, Ohtani threw his first successful bullpen session the following day. So, he and the Dodgers are ostensibly preparing for any potential situations. Regardless, it'd be rather irresponsible for Los Angeles to put him in harm's way in his inaugural campaign with the organization.